News
bt tv
When PM Modi Slept In Utility Room In 1998 | Industrialist M.L. Mittal Shares

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Industrialist ML Mittal recalls an inspiring moment from 1998, when Narendra Modi—then a BJP leader—visited the US and stayed in his New York apartment. Despite being offered a spacious bedroom, Modiji chose a small utility room used for ironing clothes—no AC, no attached bathroom. This heartwarming story reflects PM Modi’s simplicity and humility even in his early political days.

 

🔹 Story from Modi Story archive
🔹 Visit linked to RSS & diaspora outreach
🔹 Connection to Trinidad & Tobago visit
🔹 Reflection of PM’s grounded lifestyle

 

Watch and be inspired by a side of Modiji rarely seen.

