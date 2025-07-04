When PM Modi Slept In Utility Room In 1998 | Industrialist M.L. Mittal Shares

Industrialist ML Mittal recalls an inspiring moment from 1998, when Narendra Modi—then a BJP leader—visited the US and stayed in his New York apartment. Despite being offered a spacious bedroom, Modiji chose a small utility room used for ironing clothes—no AC, no attached bathroom. This heartwarming story reflects PM Modi’s simplicity and humility even in his early political days.

🔹 Visit linked to RSS & diaspora outreach

🔹 Connection to Trinidad & Tobago visit

🔹 Reflection of PM’s grounded lifestyle

