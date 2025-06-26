When Sundar Pichai Met His IIT Batchmate Who Became A Monk: 'You Deal With Google, I With God'

At the India Global Forum 2025, ISKCON monk Gauranga Das shared a powerful anecdote about his journey from IIT to spiritual life, contrasting it with that of his batchmate, Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Recalling their meeting at a wedding, Pichai remarked that Gauranga Das looked younger. The monk replied, “Naturally — you deal with Google, I deal with God.” Das used the moment to highlight the rising stress, ecological destruction, and mental health crisis in today’s world, emphasizing the need for Dharma, service, and respect for higher universal laws as guiding principles for global well-being and meaningful impact.