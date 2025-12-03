Where Is Imran Khan? Pakistan Boils As Sisters Blocked And Streets Erupt In Defiance

Pakistan remains tense as protests intensify despite Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan finally being permitted to meet him inside Adiala Jail. Demonstrations have spread from Pak Parliament to the Islamabad High Court, to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, and across streets operating under Section 144, with a single demand — the release of Imran Khan. Uzma Khan’s meeting permission came amid tight security, barricades, riot police and multiple checkpoints. Her sister Aleema Khan was stopped at the Gorakhpur checkpoint after crossing Factory Naka, even as both continued consultations over Imran Khan’s health and whereabouts. Since November 4, no family member, lawyer or aide has met Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail, with no images, videos or official updates on his condition. As protests escalate in Islamabad, political tensions have spread to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where ministers including Shafiq Jan state that KP remains aligned with Imran Khan. Multiple PTI leaders, including Mashal Yousafzai, have warned that any attempt to impose Governor’s Rule in KP will be treated as a direct challenge.