Which Jobs Are The Most Threatened By AI ?

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

 

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming how India works, innovates, and grows. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, discusses the $3 billion AI investment, India’s readiness for an AI-driven economy, and how enterprises across sectors are adopting AI. From new-age job roles like AI orchestrators to Microsoft’s commitment to skilling 10 million Indians, Chandok explains how AI is not replacing but augmenting human capability. He also shares insights on responsible AI, sovereign AI for India, and Microsoft’s vision of building in India for the world.

