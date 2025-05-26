Which Sectors Should You Watch As Nifty Eyes 26,000?

Market expert Raghvendra Singh shares his outlook on the Nifty index and key sectoral trends for the coming month. Singh reflects on the recent range-bound movement between 23,000 and 25,000, noting that while the market has largely adhered to expectations, he anticipates the consolidation phase to break soon on the upside. He predicts that Nifty will surpass critical resistance levels of 26,300 and 26,500, with Bank Nifty already trading around 52,500. Highlighting the significant influence of heavyweight, Singh advises investors to maintain a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, particularly focusing on the IT and automobile sectors, which he believes are well-positioned to outperform. This detailed analysis provides valuable guidance for retail and institutional investors looking to capitalise on the forthcoming market movements.