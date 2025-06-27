Which Stocks & Sectors Are Likely To Lift The Nifty Beyond 26,200? Should You Buy Them?

In this episode of Business Today’s Market Commentary, we delve into the buoyant sentiment on Dalal Street as markets continue to defy global and domestic challenges. Despite tensions between India and Pakistan, geopolitical unrest in West Asia, and global uncertainty stemming from the actions of leaders like Donald Trump, the Indian equity markets have maintained impressive momentum. We’re now just 600 points away from the all-time high on the Nifty, with the Bank Nifty also surging ahead.

Joining us is Mr Nitin Bhasin, Head of Institutional Equities at Ambit Private Limited, who brings over 15 years of expertise from his time at Ambit and prior stints at Kotak Institutional Equities and MK Stocks and Shares. In this insightful conversation, Nitin shares a contrarian view on market valuations, suggesting that banks might be overvalued and predicting a potential shift towards underappreciated sectors such as IT, CDMO companies, and hospitals. He also highlights auto ancillaries like Endurance Technologies as potential outperformers.

Don’t miss this engaging discussion that helps decode where market sentiment is headed next.