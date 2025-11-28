White House Shooting: Afghan National Attacks National Guard | One Soldier Died, Other Injured

A shocking security breach unfolded near the White House as a gunman opened fire on National Guard personnel deployed in the area. One out of two critically injured soldiers one has died. Security forces immediately engaged the attacker, injuring and arresting him. Authorities have identified the shooter as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who arrived in the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021. The FBI has now taken over the investigation as the incident triggers a fierce political storm. President Donald Trump and senior officials have issued strong statements, and U.S. immigration authorities have moved to suspend all processing for Afghan nationals.