White House: Trump’s Intel Deal With U.S. Government Yet To Be Finalized

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed questions on Thursday (August 28) regarding the U.S. government’s deal with Intel, which was struck under President Donald Trump and would give Washington a stake in the struggling chipmaker. When asked what the U.S. is getting in return and whether more funds will be directed to companies under the CHIPS Act, Leavitt said the Intel deal is “still being ironed out by the Department of Commerce.” She explained that the T’s are still being crossed and the I’s dotted, but emphasized that the President’s goal is to make the U.S. wealthy again through “outside-the-box” creative solutions. The Commerce Department is working on finalizing the agreement.