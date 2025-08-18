Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? BJP’s Southern Leader Picked As NDA Vice President Nominee

CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee, a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with a 50-year political journey. Born in Tiruppur to the OBC Gounder community, Radhakrishnan began as an RSS Swayamsevak and joined the Jan Sangh in 1974. A close aide of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he served as a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and led the Tamil Nadu BJP from 2004 to 2007, gaining fame for a 93-day, 19,000-km Rath Yatra advocating river interlinking, anti-terrorism, and social equality. His organizational skills and grassroots connect shone as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra, earning praise for his controversy-free tenure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his “dedication, humility, and intellect,” highlighting his focus on empowering the marginalized. With Tamil Nadu’s 2026 elections looming, his nomination signals the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its southern foothold. Is Radhakrishnan the key to NDA’s Tamil Nadu ambitions? Can his experience elevate the Vice-Presidency? Join us as we explore his rise, the politics behind his nomination, and what it means for India’s future. Subscribe for exclusive insights and share your thoughts below!