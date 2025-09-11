Business Today
Who Will Lead Nepal After Oli’s Fall? | Army – Gen-Z Talks | Ghising Vs Karki For Interim PM

Business Today
Business Today
  New Delhi,
  Sep 11, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Nepal stands scarred and silent after days of protests, arson, and clashes that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Now, with curfews imposed, Army boots on the ground, and streets still burning, the nation faces its most defining question: Who will lead Nepal out of this crisis? Talks are underway between the Army and Gen Z protest leaders. Two names dominate the search for an interim leader — Kul Man Ghising, the former electricity board chief, and Sushila Karki, Nepal’s former Chief Justice, already leading online polls and backed by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah. Nepal stands scarred and silent after days of protests, arson, and clashes that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel briefed President Ram Chandra Paudel. But as the Army pulls key leaders into closed-door talks, protesters are warning against “backroom deals” and demanding transparency.

