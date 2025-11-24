Why 25 Nov Matters: Govind Giri Explains Why Vivah Panchami Is the Chosen Day

India Today’s Gaurav Sawant speaks exclusively with Govind Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, ahead of the most auspicious Dhwaja Rohan ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Govind Giri explains the significance of 25th November, a date chosen not only for the flag hoisting but also because it coincides with Vivah Panchami, the sacred anniversary of the wedding of Bhagwan Shri Ram and Mata Sita. He details how Ayodhya traditionally celebrates this divine occasion, with special rituals and processions led by the temple community, making it a spiritually powerful day for millions of devotees. A must-watch conversation on the tradition, timing, and deeper meaning of this historic Ram Temple ceremony.