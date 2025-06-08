Why Assam Sinks Every Monsoon: The Unending Cycle Of Floods, Fear, And Forgotten Promises

Every year, the monsoon turns deadly in Assam — rivers swell, embankments break, and entire villages vanish under water. Over 900 lives have been lost since 2019, yet the floods return year after year. Why does Assam flood every monsoon? This explainer dives deep into the geographical, environmental, and man-made causes behind Assam’s chronic flood crisis. From the Brahmaputra’s fury to broken embankments and climate change, we uncover the reasons why Assam sinks — and the steps being taken to stop it. We also explain the World Bank’s $625 million project aimed at improving flood resilience in the state.