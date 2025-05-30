Why China’s Refusal To Share Brahmaputra Data May Spark The Next Big Border Flashpoint

India Today’s RTI investigation has revealed a complete collapse in water diplomacy between India and China. Since 2022, China has stopped sharing critical hydrological data on transboundary rivers like the Brahmaputra and Sutlej. The MoUs for data-sharing have expired and not been renewed, even as China rapidly builds mega dams in Tibet. This data blackout comes at a time when the Brahmaputra—India’s lifeline for 30% of its freshwater and 44% of its hydropower potential—is more crucial than ever. With no access to upstream flow data, India faces mounting ecological, economic, and geopolitical risks, especially in the Northeast. Why has China gone silent? What role does India’s water treaty stance play? And could this trigger a dangerous new front in regional power dynamics—pushing Pakistan even closer to China? Watch this deep dive to understand how water may become the next flashpoint