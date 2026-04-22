Why Diet Coke Is Vanishing: Iran War Sparks Global Aluminium Crisis & Record High Prices In India

A global "Black Swan" event has hit the beverage industry, and the culprit isn't a liquid shortage- it's the can. As the Iran conflict intensifies, missile strikes on major smelters like UAE’s Al Taweelah and supply chain chokes in the Strait of Hormuz have sent aluminium prices skyrocketing. With West Asia's 10% global supply under fire, LME prices have surged past $3,557 per tonne. From Gen Z’s favorite Diet Coke to India’s EV and solar sectors, the impact is widespread. As stock levels plummet, Indian recyclers are now demanding urgent duty cuts to battle this unprecedented metal crunch.