scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Why Good Financial Advice Matters More Than Ever: FPSB Chairman Dante De Gori

Feedback

Why Good Financial Advice Matters More Than Ever: FPSB Chairman Dante De Gori

With changing investor behaviour, regulatory shifts, and even geopolitical developments the role of Certified Financial Planners (CFP) has never been more crucial. Dante De Gori, Chairman of the Financial Planning Standards Board, in an interview with Teena Jain Kaushal, Editor Personal Finance-Business Today, talks about the evolving role of financial planners, and why good advice matters more than ever in today’s complex world.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement