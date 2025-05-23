Why IMF Released Funds To Pakistan Despite Concerns: IMFs Julie Kozack Responds

In a press briefing, BT TV asks IMF’s Julie Kozack why Pakistan received bailout funds despite earlier concerns. Kozack, speaking to Business Today, explained that Pakistan met all performance targets under the EFF programme. She emphasized that IMF financing addresses balance of payments issues only, with disbursements going directly to the central bank—none for government spending. The first review, completed May 9, triggered the release. “There is a zero limit on central bank lending to the government,” she added, highlighting ongoing structural reforms to improve fiscal management. The IMF Board was “satisfied” with Pakistan’s progress, she said.