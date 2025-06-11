Why India Is Denying Gulf Airlines More Access

India is pushing back against repeated demands from Gulf carriers to expand bilateral air service rights. Gulf airlines like Emirates and Etihad say restrictions are hurting global connectivity and India’s own economy. But Indian airlines, backed by the government, argue that expanding foreign access now would cripple India’s ambition to build its own international aviation hubs. With over 1,000 new aircraft on order and wide-body expansion in progress, India says it’s a matter of timing — and self-interest.