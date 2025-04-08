scorecardresearch
Why India’s Market Is Safer & Tougher Than You Think | Ashish Chauhan

Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, at India Global Forum Mumbai, highlights why India’s capital markets are emerging as one of the most trusted in the world. He explains that Indian regulations are among the toughest globally, with all shares having equal rights—unlike in the US, where mechanisms like golden shares and non-party passive shares give preferential rights to certain shareholders. Chauhan points out that India has strict disclosure standards and governance frameworks such as the “majority of minority” rule, which prevents management from voting on resolutions where they have a vested interest. These safeguards are designed to eliminate conflicts of interest, reduce power asymmetries, and ensure transparency. As a result, more investors are placing their trust in India’s capital markets, recognizing the strength of its regulatory ecosystem and the protection it offers to minority shareholders.

