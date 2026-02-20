“Why Not Use AI For Cows?”: Nilekani Reveals PM Modi’s Push Behind Amul’s 3-Week Sarlaben Launch

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, has revealed how a simple question from Narendra Modi led to the rapid launch of Amul’s AI-powered Sarlaben app in just three weeks. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Nilekani recalled the Prime Minister asking why AI solutions for farmers could not be extended to cows and cattle. That idea triggered swift coordination between Amul, MeitY and policymakers, resulting in an app that offers cattle health, breeding and advisory support. Designed with strict data sovereignty, Sarlaben showcases India’s speed and scale in practical AI diffusion for rural empowerment.