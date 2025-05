Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in an interview with Business Today Television highlights how Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) serve as a strong hedge for investor portfolios, especially for small investors. Backed by consistent dividend payouts and DIPAM’s strategic oversight, PSEs outperform in reliability—delivering 10% more dividends on average than Nifty 50 companies. Stability, not distress, drives disinvestment