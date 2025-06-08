Why Ukraine’s Drone Blitz Is Being Compared To Pearl Harbor: Strategy, Surprise & Shock

Ukraine’s daring drone offensive — codenamed ‘Spider’s Web’ — has pierced deep into Russian territory, targeting multiple airbases in a stunning long-range operation. Military observers have dubbed it Russia’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ moment for its scale, precision, and surprise. But why is this being compared to the infamous 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor? In this video, we decode the military logic, strategic impact, and historical parallels between Ukraine’s drone war and WWII’s turning point. From changing rules of warfare to Russia’s vulnerabilities, and from tactical shock to geopolitical consequences, we break it all down.



Also, what does this mean for India and global military doctrine in the era of AI, drones, and asymmetric warfare?