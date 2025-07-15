"Why Wasn’t I Invited?”: CM Siddaramaiah Writes To PM Modi Over Sigandur Bridge Row

The inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge in Karnataka’s Shivamogga has ignited a fierce political showdown between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the BJP-led Centre. In this detailed video, we unpack the escalating tensions surrounding the Rs 473 crore bridge—one of India’s longest cable-stayed structures—and the broader inauguration of nine National Highway projects worth over ₹2,000 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused the Centre of a “serious breach of protocol” for proceeding with the inauguration in his absence, despite his request to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone the event. Labeling the Centre’s actions as “arbitrary” and a violation of cooperative federalism, Siddaramaiah has lodged a formal protest, urging PM Modi to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

The BJP has hit back, with MP Basavaraj Bommai alleging that the Karnataka government itself fails to follow protocol by not inviting MPs to state-hosted events and neglecting to inform him about ministerial visits to his constituency. Bommai has accused Siddaramaiah of viewing development projects through a “political lens,” while praising Gadkari for his commitment to equitable development. The controversy has also provided a temporary distraction from internal rifts within Karnataka’s Congress, giving CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar a chance to project unity.

