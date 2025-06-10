Will Amravati Become The Next Big Capital? Chandrababu Naidu Opens Up On Vision & Political Battles

Chandrababu Naidu opens up about his revived dream project—making Amravati the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. After the three-capital move by Jaganmohan Reddy’s government, Naidu is back with a bold promise to build Amravati in just three years. In this candid and powerful conversation, he compares his vision for Amravati to the transformation of Hyderabad and Cyberabad, where he brought global IT giants like Microsoft through innovative public-private partnerships. He addresses allegations of a land scam and defends the project as a self-financing model aimed at future-ready infrastructure. Naidu also reveals his broader plan to turn Visakhapatnam into a global AI and data hub, with major investments like TCS already onboard, and envisions Tirupati as the spiritual heart of the state. Is this an act of visionary leadership or a legacy-driven mission? Watch the full interview to understand Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for Andhra’s future.