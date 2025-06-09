Will Look At Everything: Trump On Musk’s Government Contracts After Bitter Feud

President Donald Trump has said he would “look at everything”, when asked whether he would consider cutting government contracts held by billionaire Elon Musk. After an online feud between the two erupted over Musk's opposition to Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill, Trump suggested he would terminate government contracts with Musk's businesses, which include rocket company SpaceX and its satellite unit Starlink. Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said that he would do so “if it’s fair for Musk and fair for the country.” Reports that he planned to speak with Musk were incorrect, Trump said. “I’m not thinking about Elon,” Trump said. “You know, I just wish him well.”