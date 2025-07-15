Will Tesla’s Model Y Win Over India’s Luxury EV Buyers? Here's What It Offers

Step inside the Tesla Model Y, now officially launched in India, and experience a cabin designed for both luxury and innovation. The interior features a minimalist all-black design with optional black-and-white upgrade, a massive 15.4-inch touchscreen for control and entertainment, and a dedicated 8-inch rear display. Enjoy ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, heated second-row seating, ambient lighting, and a noise-reducing suspension for supreme comfort. With Tesla Theater, Arcade, and advanced climate control, the cabin feels like a premium tech lounge. Built for performance and convenience, the Model Y interior sets a new benchmark for electric SUVs in India’s premium auto segment.