Will Thalapathy Vijay Succeed Where Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Failed?

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 5, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Another Tamil superstar is entering the political battlefield—but will actor Vijay's journey be different from that of Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth? While Tamil Nadu has seen cinema legends like MGR and Jayalalithaa transform their fan following into formidable political power, others like Kamal struggled to make a mark, and Rajinikanth withdrew before taking the plunge. This Business Today special looks at the political aspirations of Vijay, his new party, and how his path compares with past icons. Can he script an MGR-style victory, or is history set to repeat itself? Dive into this political saga of stardom, strategy and ambition.

