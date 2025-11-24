Business Today
Will The New Labour Laws Reduce Your Take-Home Pay? Explained

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

The Union Government has rolled out a major overhaul of India’s labour framework, merging 29 existing laws into four new Labour Codes that came into effect on 21 November. These include the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020). The reform aims to modernise labour regulations, simplify compliance for employers, and strengthen protections for workers. Whether you are employed full-time, working part-time, on a contract, freelancing, or earning through digital platforms, these new provisions could significantly influence your earnings, job terms, social security benefits, workplace safety, and overall rights as an employee. This video breaks down the key changes and what they mean for India’s evolving workforce.

