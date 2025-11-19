Windows @ 40: The Legacy, The Evolution, The Future

Microsoft Windows turns 40 this week, marking the anniversary of one of the most influential technologies in modern history. From the launch of Windows 1.0 in 1985 to the global breakthrough of Windows 95, the operating system transformed how billions interact with computers. Windows XP solidified its dominance, while newer versions like Windows 11 push the platform toward an AI-powered future. With Copilot integration, voice automation and cloud-linked features, Microsoft is reinventing the PC experience. But challenges loom — from Apple’s rival ecosystem to growing regulatory scrutiny and the rise of mobile-first users. As Windows enters its fifth decade, its legacy and evolution continue to define the digital age.