With Bengal Polls Nearing, Modi Hits Out At TMC’s ‘Nirmam Sarkar’ While Mamata Dares Him To Debate

The political tension between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Narendra Modi-led Central government is reaching new heights. The conflict escalated after Prime Minister Modi criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, accusing the TMC of promoting violence, corruption, and lawlessness. He claimed that the people of Bengal are eager to remove what he called the 'nirmam sarkar' (ruthless government). In a strong message ahead of the upcoming state elections, the Prime Minister warned that public trust in the TMC has eroded significantly, citing the failure of many central government schemes to reach the people effectively. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fired back, accusing the Centre of indulging in political theatrics under the pretext of “Operation Sindoor.” She highlighted how opposition leaders were busy defending India’s image internationally while the Centre targeted Bengal politically. Mamata went further, alleging that PM Modi is acting more as a BJP spokesperson than as the Prime Minister, and condemned his disrespect toward Bengal’s women. Confident in her party’s position, she declared the TMC is ready for elections, even if held tomorrow, and challenged PM Modi to a live debate. With this intense exchange of accusations and counter-accusations, Bengal’s political landscape is set for a high-stakes showdown that could reshape the state’s future as elections approach.