Women Missing, Bodies Found—India Today Impact Triggers Major SIT Probe

In a chilling turn of events, the Karnataka government has ordered a full-fledged SIT probe into shocking allegations of mass burials, disappearances, and sexual abuse in the holy town of Dharmasthala. A 20-member team led by top officers will now investigate years of ignored complaints, suspected crimes, and disturbing patterns involving missing women. Triggered by a whistleblower’s revelations and relentless India Today coverage, the case is finally seeing state-level action. From decades-old mysteries like the Padmalatha case to fresh testimonies from victims’ families, justice may finally be within reach. A powerful, disturbing story demanding attention—and answers.