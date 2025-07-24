Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Women Missing, Bodies Found—India Today Impact Triggers Major SIT Probe

Women Missing, Bodies Found—India Today Impact Triggers Major SIT Probe

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

In a chilling turn of events, the Karnataka government has ordered a full-fledged SIT probe into shocking allegations of mass burials, disappearances, and sexual abuse in the holy town of Dharmasthala. A 20-member team led by top officers will now investigate years of ignored complaints, suspected crimes, and disturbing patterns involving missing women. Triggered by a whistleblower’s revelations and relentless India Today coverage, the case is finally seeing state-level action. From decades-old mysteries like the Padmalatha case to fresh testimonies from victims’ families, justice may finally be within reach. A powerful, disturbing story demanding attention—and answers.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended