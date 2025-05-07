“Women Were Widowed, Response Must Show...”, Why PM Modi Named It 'Operation Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally codenamed the latest retaliatory military action against Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as ‘Operation Sindoor’, keeping in mind the widows of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Top government sources told India Today TV that the Prime Minister was clear-eyed about the human cost of the terror attack. The operation's name — Sindoor, the vermillion worn by married Hindu women — was a deliberate invocation of grief, memory, and resolve. In high-level meetings held over the past week, the Prime Minister emphasised that the recent terror attack had deliberately targeted Indian men, leaving behind widowed women and broken families. He also told officials that the response to the terror attack has to show India won't let this go.