Won't Hand Over Country To Infiltrators: PM Modi Announces Demography Mission

Emphasising that "illegals" were snatching the rights of tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of a high-powered demography mission to deal with the challenge of infiltration. The Prime Minister's remarks come amid opposition criticism of the government's crackdown on Bangladeshis and Rohingya. Delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi asserted that India would not allow infiltrators to grab land of tribals and the livelihood of the youth. Calling the issue a major concern and a challenge for his government, PM Modi said, "Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, seeds of a new crisis are being sown... So, we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission."