‘World Has Entered Our Homes’: Jaishankar Urges Students to Embrace Global Change, AI & Geopolitics

Speaking at the 70th Raising Day of The Air Force School (TAFS) in Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar delivered a compelling message to India’s youth on the importance of understanding and engaging with a rapidly changing world. Drawing parallels from history and referencing the film Shatranj Ke Khiladi, he cautioned against ignorance of global events and emphasised the deep impact of globalisation, technology, and geopolitics on everyday life. From the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to the economic repercussions of distant wars, Dr Jaishankar underlined the need for students to be globally aware and technologically prepared. He spoke of a future dominated by AI, drones, space tech, green hydrogen, and electric mobility—highlighting the urgency for young Indians to embrace the world beyond borders if India is to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat. A must-watch address that reflects the intersection of education, diplomacy, and the global future awaiting India's next generation.