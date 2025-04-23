World Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack: US, Russia, China & EU Express Solidarity With India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, global leaders from across the world have united in their condemnation of the horrific violence. The US President was one of the first to publicly express his condolences on social media, calling the attack "deeply disturbing" and offering unwavering solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. The US Vice President JD Vance, who was in Jaipur at the time of the attack, continued with his scheduled visit to the Taj Mahal, a powerful symbol of resilience in the face of terror. India’s long-time ally, Russia, sent a heartfelt condolence letter, with President Vladimir Putin condemning the attack as an act of “brutal crime.” China expressed “deep shock” and extended sincere sympathies to the victims and their families, while EU President Ursula Von der Leyen termed the attack as a "vile terror attack." Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also voiced her sadness over the tragic incident, and Israel reaffirmed its commitment to support India in its ongoing battle against terrorism. The world stood in solidarity with India, expressing outrage and compassion as the nation mourns and resolves to stand firm against terrorism.