COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
World Leaders See India As Rising Economic Superpower, Bihar’s Role Crucial: PM Modi In Bihar

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 20, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fresh from an international visit, addressed a massive gathering in Bihar and shared how global leaders are acknowledging India's meteoric economic rise. PM Modi said that during his recent meetings with leaders of the world’s most prosperous countries, there was unanimous admiration for India’s rapid progress. He asserted that the world sees India becoming the third-largest economic superpower, and emphasized that Bihar will play a crucial role in that journey. With Lok Sabha elections approaching and Bihar gaining political importance, the Prime Minister’s remarks signal both pride in India’s global image and a focus on Bihar’s development.

TAGS:
