World Rallies Behind India After Pahalgam Terror Attack | Global Protests & Solidarity

In a powerful global response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the world is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with India. From London to Toronto, Finland to New York, the Indian diaspora and global communities are staging protests, holding vigils, and demanding justice for the victims. FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have condemned the attack and pledged their unwavering support to India. Watch how India’s fight against terror has sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity.