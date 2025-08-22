Business Today
World’s First Baby-Bearing Robot Planned In China By 2026 Amid Rising Infertility Rates

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 7:39 PM IST

 

China is preparing to unveil the world’s first robot capable of delivering a human baby by 2026. Built in Guangzhou under the leadership of Dr Zhang Qifeng, the humanoid machine features an artificial womb designed to replicate a full nine-month pregnancy before bringing a child into the world. The system uses synthetic amniotic fluid and a placenta-like nutrient supply, mimicking the natural process of reproduction. The project comes as China faces a deepening infertility crisis, with rates reaching up to 18% by 2020. Traditional IVF remains costly and often unsuccessful, while this new technology—expected to cost around 100,000 yuan (£11,000)—could be a cheaper alternative to surrogacy. However, the development has sparked a heated ethical debate: What happens to the role of motherhood, family bonds, and the very definition of human life if robots start bearing children? 2026 could mark a groundbreaking shift in reproduction—or open a Pandora’s box of moral dilemmas.

