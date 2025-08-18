Business Today
World's First Humanoid Robot Games: Beijing's Futuristic Robo Olympics

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 8:28 PM IST

 

The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, held at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval from August 15–17, showcased 500+ robots from 280 teams across 16 countries in a sci-fi spectacle. Humanoids competed in soccer, boxing, sprints, table tennis, and dance, with some slipping or freezing mid-action, revealing the limits of current tech. A robot scored a soccer goal, while another stood unassisted after a fall, drawing cheers. China’s Unitree H1 clinched the 1500m track event, finishing in 7:10, a testament to AI-driven agility. Organized by the Beijing Municipal Government and World Robot Cooperation Organization, the event tested balance, battery life, and decision-making, aiming to integrate robots into daily life. With $20 billion in Chinese subsidies fueling robotics, this “Robot Olympics” signals a new era. Are humanoids ready to transform sports and society? Can they overcome glitches to dominate? Subscribe for exclusive insights and share your thoughts below!

