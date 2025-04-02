scorecardresearch
World’s Largest Waqf Properties Saw Just ₹3 Cr Growth In A Decade, Says Kiren Rijiju

After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the stagnant growth of Waqf property income despite having the world’s largest Waqf assets. Citing data from the Sachar Committee and WAMSI portal, he revealed that in 2006, 4.9 lakh Waqf properties generated ₹163 crore, and after a decade, post 2013 amendments, the income barely increased to ₹166 crore. Rijiju emphasized that with proper management, these properties could transform the lives of Indian Muslims and contribute to India’s overall development. He challenged the opposition, asking, “How can we agree with such minimal growth?”

