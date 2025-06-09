Business Today
WWDC 2025 Preview: iOS 26, Smarter Siri & Apple's AI Leap | What To Expect

  New Delhi,
  Jun 9, 2025,
  Updated Jun 9, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Apple’s WWDC 2025 is just around the corner! Set to kick off on June 9 at 10:30 PM IST, the keynote will bring major announcements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. Expect a stunning new design for iOS 26, AI-powered Siri upgrades, smarter AirPods, and possibly refreshed M3 MacBooks or Vision Pro updates. With Apple promising a bold leap into on-device intelligence, this year’s WWDC might mark its most ambitious AI push yet. Join Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and the Apple leadership team as they unveil the future of Apple’s ecosystem. Watch live on Apple.com, the Developer app, or YouTube — and stay tuned for full coverage!

