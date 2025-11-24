Business Today
Yet Another Round Of A Power Tussle In Karnataka | Sidda, DKS & Parameshwara In High-Stakes CM

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Karnataka’s political ‘Game of Thrones’ has intensified as the Congress government faces chaos, suspense, and rising factional pressure. After meeting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah insisted nothing will change, but DKS camp MLAs claim the high command could flip the script any moment. Adding to the turmoil, Home Minister G Parameshwara has asserted his own claim to the top job while backing D K Shivakumar. An intel report warns that the infighting is damaging the government’s image. Meanwhile, the BJP is watching closely, accusing the Congress of internal horse-trading. With Kharge summoning the CM to Delhi, the big question persists: Why has the high command remained silent for months?

