Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Urges Boycott Of U.S. Brands Over 50% Tariffs

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has strongly opposed the steep 50% U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, calling for a nationwide boycott of American companies. Ramdev said Indians should stop buying products from brands like Apple, Pepsi, McDonald’s, and KFC, stressing that such a boycott would force Washington to roll back its unfair trade measures. He added that India must turn this challenge into an opportunity by boosting domestic manufacturing, creating new jobs, and building partnerships with countries like Russia, China, and the Middle East. Highlighting India’s potential to become a global hub for manufacturing, health, education, and tourism, Ramdev said the world would learn the art of living from India. Watch his full statement here.

