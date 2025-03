In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hit out at Those Who Idolise Aurangzeb . He said those who glorify Aurangzeb, Babur, and consider Jinnah as their idol cannot be expected to respect India's heritage or great leaders like Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Guru Gobind Singh. Calling them opportunistic, CM Yogi questioned their understanding of Indian history.