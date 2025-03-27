Yogi Adityanath: Religion-Based Quota In Karnataka Is An Insult To Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised the Congress party over the four per cent minority reservation introduced by the Karnataka government. Calling it an "insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution," Yogi slammed the move as religion-based reservation and linked it to the Congress's historical approach to the Constitution. He also took aim at Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, claiming his remarks reflect the Congress party’s legacy.