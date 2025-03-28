scorecardresearch
Yogi: “Don’t Divide The Nation By Language Or Region” – Responds To Stalin’s Stand

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a strong stance on Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's opposition to the three-language policy and his concerns over delimitation. Yogi accused Stalin of using language and regional identity as political tools to safeguard electoral interests. He emphasized that Tamil is a culturally rich and ancient language, but questioned the resistance towards Hindi, stating that languages should unite, not divide. On the delimitation issue, Yogi dismissed Stalin’s concerns as politically driven, pointing to the Home Minister’s clear stance.

