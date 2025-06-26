Yogi Lays Foundation Of ₹1,000 Cr CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while laying the foundation stone of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi highlighted the importance of building a self-reliant and resilient nation that commands global respect—not a helpless or indifferent India. He praised the success of public sector institutions like CEL in pioneering renewable energy efforts since 1974, and emphasised that the new 30 MW green data centre marks a significant technological milestone for the country. Positioned as India’s first of its kind with advanced capabilities, the centre represents a major step towards the digital and sustainable aspirations of 'Viksit Bharat'. Yogi stated that such infrastructure embodies the values and determination outlined in PM Modi’s long-term vision and sets the foundation for a robust future.