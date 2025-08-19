Zelenskyy’s Suit & Trump’s Scolding: A Dramatic White House Reunion

Six months after a fiery Oval Office clash with Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House — this time in a sharp black suit. Reporters immediately noticed the change in his attire, a stark contrast to his earlier military look that drew Trump’s wrath and accusations of “gambling with World War.” Back in March 2025, Trump scolded Zelenskyy for showing “disrespect” to the United States. Now, with a more polished approach, Zelenskyy seems intent on resetting relations and reshaping perceptions. But will a wardrobe change also change the outcome of talks on foreign aid and a possible peace deal? The world watches as politics and optics collide in Washington.