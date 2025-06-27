Business Today
Zohran Mamdani Vs Donald Trump: Trump Calls Mamdani '100% Communist Lunatic'

  New Delhi,
  Jun 27, 2025,
  Updated Jun 27, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist who just made history. Son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo to become the Democratic nominee for New York City’s Mayor. He’s campaigned on affordable housing, workers' rights—and a fierce opposition to fascism. His controversial remarks on Gaza, Israel’s Netanyahu, and Indian Prime Minister Modi have triggered reactions across continents. Trump called him a “100% communist lunatic.” Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut slammed his Hinduism stance, reviving old videos from protests. As Zohran Mamdani vows to reshape NYC in the image of its struggling people, is he the face of a new political era—or a foreign meddler, as critics claim?

