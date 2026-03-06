Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant warns that rising oil prices could significantly impact India’s economy. Speaking about the geopolitical situation, Kant highlighted that India imports nearly $240 billion worth of fossil fuels, making the country highly vulnerable to global energy shocks. According to him, even a $10 increase in oil prices could cost India about $15 billion. However, he believes the crisis also presents a major opportunity for India to accelerate its transition toward solar, wind, storage, green hydrogen and electric mobility. Kant emphasized that India should push for 100% electric mobility by 2030 and strengthen its clean-energy mission. He also noted that disruptions to major airlines and Gulf trade routes could affect global mobility, tourism and investments.