A fresh battle is brewing in India’s food delivery industry. Bengaluru restaurant owners have threatened to boycott Swiggy and Zomato over concerns around high commissions, forced discounts and unclear deductions. Restaurant associations claim these practices are squeezing profit margins and making it difficult for businesses to operate sustainably on delivery platforms. The associations have demanded transparent charges, no discounts without restaurant approval, protection against losses from cancelled orders and better support from platforms. They have given the companies time until August 15 to address their concerns. If unresolved, several restaurants could stop listing themselves on these platforms. Will this change the way food delivery apps work in India?